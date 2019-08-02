Fred Itua, Abuja

Founder of Augustsecret, Toyin Onigbanjo, has said her firm recently treated parents to nice cuisine for them have a feel of some of the enormous sacrifices they make for their children.

Onigbanjo, added that the event which took place in Lagos, was amazing as parents, guardians, and kids turned up for its first ever-kids fair organised solely for showcasing their new products, as well as creating an avenue of fun and entertainment for families to chill, mingle, and be properly catered to.

“It was an event filled with fun, laughter, games, and gifts for all,” she said in a statement.

“I understand the sacrifices parents make for their children’s comfort and well-being which is as it should be, but I also want parents to sit back and enjoy their time when they can.

“The sole purpose of this fair, aside from the food exhibition and sales, was really to give parents the opportunity to just relax and enjoy themselves with the assurance that their children were properly watched over.”

She added that “the new Augustsecrets products was proudly displayed featuring the Jaden’s brand series which are free of artificial colouring, preservatives, dairy, gluten, and yeast.”