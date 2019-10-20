Okey Sampson, Aba

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has given reason it delayed the announcement of the death of its matriarch, Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu.

Ugoeze Kanu died on August 30, in Germany where she was believed to have been since September 21, 2017 when soldiers on Operation Python Dance invaded their Afaraukwu, Umuahia country home.

Announcing her death in a terse broadcast on Saturday night, the IPOB leader, Kanu said: “Today (Saturday), I announce the passing of my mother, Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu. May Chukwu Okike Abiama grant her eternal rest.”

Kanu who described his late mother as very caring and loving, disclosed that the family’s matriarch died in Germany on August 30, as a result of the trauma she faced during the Operation Python Dance in Abia State.

“Our mother died in Germany on August 30, 2019, as a result of the trauma she faced during the Operation Python Dance in Abia State, Nigeria. She was a very caring and loving mother to all that came

across her.”

Speaking on the delay in announcing their mother’s death, the spokesman of the family and Nnamdi’s younger brother, Emma Kanu said the delay was not out of fear of anything, but that the family had been trying to manager situation.