From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority (KASUPDA) yesterday gave reasons why the alleged sex party lounge was demolished.

Officials of KASUPDA had on December 31, 2020 demolished a building housing Asher Lounge in Sabin Tasha area of Kaduna City.

Director-General, KASUPDA, Ismail Umaru Dikko said the advertised sex party actually exposed invalid building plans of the lounge, hence it had to be demolished.

Dikko said activities at the facility preceding the demolition violated COVID-19 protocols.

“Since this enforcement action, much of the commentary on the matter has centred on the inaccurate statement from KASUPDA’s Twitter account. While regretting the inaccuracy of the handler of our social media account, there is no reservation about the steps taken pursuant to enforce the laws and regulations of Kaduna State on a property that was in violation of its provisions.

“Indications that an activity in violation of the COVID-19 regulations was planned to be held in Asher Lounge drew attention to the property and made it necessary to examine the status of the building. Checks of government records showed that the building housing Asher Lounge has neither a valid title nor development permit. Once due diligence revealed the illegal status of the building, there was need for enforcement action without the notification requirements that the law compels for holders of valid title and development permits.”