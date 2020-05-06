Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, said his administration designated and repurposed the facility at its state-of-the-art medical diagnostic centre in Enugu to enhance the state’s preparedness and capacity for isolation and treatment of coronavirus disease patients.

This is as Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) supported the state with some medical items at the diagnostic centre. Ugwuanyi said the state government, apart from designating the edifice as COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre, has also provided 100 modern hospital beds with mattresses, pillows and beddings; 100 drip stands; 100 bedside lockers; 100 over-bed tables and 100 ward screens, among others.

The governor disclosed that his administration in the wake of the pandemic “quickly constituted a robust and well-resourced multi-sectoral rapid response team, activated the emergency operation centre (EOC) and established three isolation and treatment centres” in Enugu and Nsukka.

“CACOVID is a joint initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and private sector leaders,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 for “complementing our efforts through their invaluable support,” saying “CACOVID truly understands that we can only win this war together; as a people; as a country and as mankind.”

Earlier, representative of CACOVID, Chiaka Mbagwu, who is the regional head, United Bank for Africa Plc, Enugu and Ebonyi states, thanked Ugwuanyi “for setting out unprecedented steps towards achieving the COVID-19 free situation in Enugu State.”