Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained why the party seems to be disagreeing with the Ibrahim Shekarau group

He said on BBC Hausa Service that the NNPP could not meet one of the requests made by the camp of former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

He explained that there is no rift between him and Shekarau, the Kano Central Senatorial candidate of the party, pointing out that the rumour circulating that both of them have grudges is not true, adding that there is nothing like that in the party.

He was reacting to the news that the two-term governor of the state (Shekarau) may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged failure to fulfill the terms of agreement they reached prior to Shekarau’s defection to the NNPP.

His words: “There is no agreement that was not fulfilled other than that of contestants. We have tried our best to honour the agreement but time couldn’t permit us.”

According to him, most of the people brought by Shekarau’s side to get tickets for elective positions joined the NNPP at a time when INEC would not accept their candidacy.

However, he said that if the party wins the election and forms a government, Shekarau’s associates would get more prestigious positions.

Kwankwaso added that this would not cause any problem in the NNPP, confirming that there is no problem between him and Shekarau.