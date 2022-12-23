From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Haruna said the recently donated 3,000 ‘save 80 efficient cook stoves’ to widows, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other indigent women across the country was a part of the agency’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He added that the stove which was designed and manufactured by Atmosfair, Germany in collaboration with the NASENI was also aimed at mitigating climate change and at the same time making cooking easy for the beneficiaries.

NASENI boss who stated this at the unveiling of the utensil in Kaduna promised to extend the gesture to the benefitting women in the six geopolitical zones of the country under the agency’s corporate social responsibility.

Haruna believed that the gesture would also improve the agency’s eco-friendliness and carbon footprint, a positive contribution to climate change and service to humanity.

“Some of these stoves will be handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for distribution to IDPs and flood victims. The use of energy-efficient cooking stoves provides a high potential for emission reduction.

“The product of these stoves is also a viable, self-sustaining and revenue-generating venture which will create thousands of employments. We are duplicating manufacturing facility for both the stove and the briquettes from agric wastes.

“The products will be manufactured simultaneously at Kano and Agada village of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State,” he added.