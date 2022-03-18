By Damiete Braide

Author and transformational and motivational speaker, Babatunde George Ojo-Olubiyo, popularly known as Sri George (SG), is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sri Global Nigeria Limited. Over the years, he has sponsored, supported and organised motivational, inspirational and transformational programmes majorly on radio and television stations in Nigeria that have improved the lives of the youths.

He has also used social media to campaign against child abuse, rape, human trafficking, domestic violence, importance of mental and emotional health in working environment, relationship, marriage and the need for re-modernising and improving the educational system in Nigeria.

Most of his intellectual contributions and charitable deeds and works have affected the lives of millions of young Nigerians and Africans positively.

Majority of his works are connected to happenings in the environments, as well as activities happening in our day-to-day life.

As a vigorous and young vibrant man, his major goal and objective are to help young teenagers, adults, youths, elderly men and women know themselves and realise their God-given potential within and in order for them to be able to use their gifts and talents to transform their own personal life and contribute positively to the betterment and advancement of their family, society, and country.

His philosophy and teachings are centered around positive self image psychology and mind power. He continues to motivate, inspire, change and transform lives positively through interactive sections on radio, television and his daily posts on social media.

Speaking before his birthday on March 13, 2022, Sir George’s said, “We will visit secondary schools to donate materials such as vision boards, books on personal development, etc., and educate them on things that will help them in future. We will also help some youths pay their school fees, and enlighten them on how they can legitimately make money. Though I have always done that in previous years but this year, it is going to be different.

“My team and I will visit different secondary schools in Ibadan, Oyo, Lagos State, Edo states, respectively and my organisation has gotten government’s approval to have access to the schools. I have organised programmes that have helped young students believe that they live in a world of opportunities. Opportunities that they can become comedians, skit makers, writers, etc., and measures should be put in place so that youths can earn money legitimately and know their place in the society.”

He said further, “My programme will ensure that people are in a better state of mind and the environment that they can know about themselves than they were before. It is all about upgrading human consciousness and awareness,” adding, “the reading culture was very poor in Nigeria, so because of that we are going to work with what works best.”

Giving an example, he said, “In schools, you need to see the level at which the youths are enthusiastic to go into entertainment. That is the focus now. Anything that is visual, that is what we will use to get their attention, but, if it is text books, they may read it at their own convenience.”

He said writing a book was not just about publishing a book to make money. “I don’t do things because I want to make money, but I do things because I want to share value. Even in business, my own consciousness of doing business is different from the usual business people.

Though I want to make a profit from business, I also want people who patronise me to feel good,” he remarked.

George further stated, “This year, I will participate in politics full time, because the time is now. I have been in the business world for a while, and I have also been working, and, because of the background and the kind of structure in our society, a lot of people don’t want to engage in politics. They see politics as a do-or-die thing. They don’t see the essence and importance of participating in politics, so because of that I decided that I will go into politics.

“Over the years, I have realised that politics plays a major role in our lives that we can do all the best we can and until we engage in politics we are not going to get anywhere we want to get to.”

He noted that artistes in the creative industry were not aware of the power and influence that they had. “Artistes have changed in the last decade that they have now become independent financially, and they don’t have to campaign for politicians before they can become rich,” he said.

Babatunde George was also the Personal Assistant to the late Bolaji Rosiji, former President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN); and talking about him, he described Rosiji as a father figure, mentor, everything to him.

“If I had never had a relationship with him, I don’t think I would be at this particular level that I am today. He inspired me a lot, especially for humanitarian activities. He had so much passion. He gave me this conviction that you don’t have to relocate out of Nigeria in order for you to have a better life. He was a very patriotic person, and the fact that he left untimely is something that I am still trying to process because he is a genius, whether it’s music, creativity, or business.”