By Kate Halim

In two days from now, the world would be celebrating Valentine’s Day, an annual social ritual meant for lovers. It does not matter whether they are married or unmarried. A lover is a lover, any day, any time! But it might interest you to know that there are many people out there who do not believe in Valentine’s Day as you believe, who do not care to celebrate it with their loved ones. So, what are their reasons? That is the question that Saturday Sun went to town to seek them out to answer.

Onyeche Elizabeth Agbiti-Douglas: Nothing special about Valentine’s Day

For me, it is just another day. There is nothing special about it or the celebrations around it. I personally have never had any expectations around the day, even when I was in a romantic relationship.

Ernest Chimezie: Love not meant for broke, struggling guys

Everywhere you turn on social media, advertisements make it sound as if you don’t shower your lover with gifts on February 14, then you are not expressing your love appropriately. That’s putting subtle pressure on people in relationships. To me, celebrating Valentine’s Day is a moneymaking strategy for most retail companies and not about celebrating love. These days, there’s nothing like true love. Women only date and marry men who have money. It’s like love is not meant for the broke or struggling guys.

Zainab Oluwabukola Atta: Can’t remember ever celebrating it

I would be busy with work meetings that day. I can’t even remember ever celebrating it.

Ogunronbi Gladys Adepeju: Showing love shouldn’t be a one-day thing

It’s just like every other day. I believe that showing love shouldn’t be a one-day thing.

Patrick Nkwocha: True love is to be expressed 365 days a year

The quality in love is such that it should be essential for life not something temporary, thus, expression of love can be made 365 days a year.

Juliet Ebiye: Does love still exist?

Valentine is for people who believe that love is materialistic. By the way does love still exist?

Ola Ogunleye: Love is a daily thing, not one-day affair

Love should be celebrated everyday, especially if it’s real. Loving someone or being in love with someone is a daily decision.

Desmond Inyang: Sharing sweet moments with the one you love should be an everyday thing

If you love to share sweet moments with the person you love, and if you stand by each other everyday in sad and happy moments, then it is enough to get a complete sense of contentment and satisfaction as a couple. There’s no need to celebrate the spirit of love on just one day.

Nkese Asuquo: I’m usually single on Valentine’s Day

I am usually single on that day or in a long-distance relationship. This year, I am not really sure what will happen since I would be at training and my partner will be at work. We have not talked much about it but I have a feeling it is going to be one of the other kinds of Valentine’s Day and I am totally fine with it.

Blessing Ezekwe: It’s disrespectful to people in relationships

I take the day off, put off the phone, and catch up some sleep, with spa and self-care. It is an ordinary day but we act as if it is the only day to treat people nicely or romantically, which is just disrespectful to those in relationships.

Peace Agadama: Makes no sense to a diehard romantic like me

Even though I am a diehard romantic, I don’t get the fuss about the day. I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day because it makes no sense to me. Love is a continuous thing and should be an everyday thing.

Joe Unuaru: Valentine’s Day has been turned into a love contest

I believe that each couple and their love story are unique. People have different styles of expressing love and care for each other. But what I have noticed is that these days, things have changed when it comes to love and expressing love. Valentine’s Day has now been turned into a couples’ contest where different people showcase how their celebration of love is better than that of others. Couples post their pictures all over social media as if they need to prove to everyone that someone loves them. Valentine’s Day has become a competitive race that can be won only by sharing the most exclusive details of your love celebration.

Victoria Simeon: People do annoying things that day

With the way Nigerians have taken the whole thing out of context, it has become annoying. Aside from the annoying things people do that day, I’m just utterly indifferent to it.

Judith Linus: Pressures compel people to buy ill-affordable items

The pressure that comes from adverts and social media makes it sound like if you don’t shower your love and care on your partner with expensive gifts on Valentine’s Day, then you are not a loving person. Sometimes this surrounding pressure compels people to purchase things they can’t afford.