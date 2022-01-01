New Year Special

By Kate Halim

New Year’s Day is the most popular time of the year for people to hit the proverbial “reset button.” People all over the world make New Year resolutions in an attempt to improve their lives and their relationships.

Common resolutions many people make as the New Year is ushered in include to exercise more, eat healthier, quit an addiction, save money, work harder and smarter, lose weight, reduce stress and more.

But the question remains, does everyone make New Year resolutions? Do people stick to these resolutions? Did they stop making them for reasons best known to them or they have never made New Year resolutions for as long as they can remember?

Saturday Sun spoke to some Nigerians to find out if they make New Year resolutions or not.

ENIOLA SALU AKIN: I do things at my own pace

I don’t really make New Year resolutions. Although l might have one or two things l plan to achieve in the coming year by His grace, I won’t overwork myself because l want to achieve them. It will be at my own pace. For me, every second, minute and every day counts. What also counts for me the most is being alive and healthy.

BLESSING KINGSLEY: They’re not realistic

I don’t make New Year resolutions because I feel they are not realistic. There’s no doubt that humans like having fresh starts. We think that starting new is good. It’s true, but when it comes to resolutions, this may not be ideal. We place too many expectations on this “new year, new me” agenda that we begin to lose sight of living in the present.

For instance, let’s assume that at the start of the New Year, a person decides to lose five kilogrammes before the month of April. The person begins to place all their expectations on that ‘resolution.’

What happens when that goal isn’t met? The person starts feeling discouraged, like a failure or feels like giving up. This is the problem. New year’s resolutions are often quick fixes and short term. I’m not implying this happens to everybody, but a good number of people are victims of this issue.

So, instead of making New Year’s resolutions, we should be making long-term goals. You don’t have to give yourself a short time frame to become better or do better; you need to be committed.

Even if you want to set a new year’s resolution, don’t expect everything to go all nice and dandy. Take life one at a time, don’t place unnecessary pressure on yourself and get rid of unhelpful expectations.

ONYECHE ELIZABETH AGBITI-DOUGLAS: I only set goals and targets

I have never made resolutions. I have, however, always set goals and targets for myself. For instance, this year, I wanted to start a hobby that would take me outside the house. I gave myself till June to find one and start.

I told myself I wanted to be fitter and more physically active. I started that at the beginning of the year and have stuck to it more or less. I promised myself more peace of mind, so that meant less time online, more jumping past posts and fewer arguments offline as well.

Sometimes I am lucky and get to achieve stuff before my target dates. Sometimes I am late, but I hold myself to my commitments. I evaluate on a weekly basis, because that is how I tend to plan my time and evaluate at work and personally.

I manage projects, so I guess the way I work comes into play in how I organise my life as well.

JOY IZIENGBE OSAMWONYI: I’ve never been a resolutions person

I have never been a resolutions person. I feel it’s subtle pressure on me to achieve a particular thing and I don’t like being in a pressured situation. This has always been my stance.

What I do is take life one day at a time, pray for the best, work hard towards my dreams and hope that everything will work out fine. New Year resolution is not something I fancy and I don’t make them.

LILIAN CHIKWE: I lack the discipline to follow through

I don’t make New Year resolutions anymore. I lack the discipline to follow through on the resolutions. It is easier to make decisions as the months and days go by.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Once I tag something a New Year resolution, just know that a few days or hours into the year, I am already flouting it. Examples are quitting coca cola and exercising.

TOLULOPE HARRY: I rarely stick to them

I don’t make New Year resolutions anymore. I came to this conclusion because when I do, I rarely stick to them. I find myself doing things that weren’t in my plans for the New Year. I stopped along the way because I discovered that not making New Year resolutions made me set realistic goals and achieve them.

IJEOMA UBAH: Making resolutions keeps me on edge

I stopped making New Year resolutions three years ago. I stopped because I didn’t see the need of trying to control my life or placing myself into certain unrealistic boxes. I noticed that making New Year resolutions makes me anxious and keeps me on the edge. In a bid to meet up with my resolutions, I get anxious and impatient.

These days, life has taught me to take things easy. I have learnt to take each day as it comes. This doesn’t mean I don’t have plans as I usher in a new year; it means I’m not under any pressure to achieve them.

I remember that I stopped making New Year resolutions because I couldn’t quit smoking three years ago. I tried everything possible to stop smoking Indian hemp but it wasn’t possible. I even landed in the hospital because I was trying so hard to quit an addiction. I got tired and left things alone.

MARYAAMAH ONAYI ABDULSALAM: I used to, but stopped

I used to make New Year resolutions in the past but I stopped. The only one that I really worked on was not going out of my way to please friends or give them my all because I always get burnt in the end. That is what I think I have achieved somehow. What you give is what you get. I give people the same energy or meet them half way. No more no less. Financially, I can’t seem to get it right because almost all expenses were on me so I stopped worrying myself and took my mind off not being able to fulfil some personal desires. I have realised that I am a late achiever somehow.

So, I have decided not to bother so much, put too much energy into making New Year resolutions or worry myself. It will come when it will come.

I just live, flow with the times and appreciate God for life, health, my kids and few family and friends that are there for me. I am glad we can feed and clothe, pay rent and hang out once in a while.

VIVIAN UCHECHUKWU: I’m not big on resolutions

I am not really big on New Year resolutions but I tried to make some last year. Then, death hit me and it seemed I stopped at some point. But I kept picking up and then falling off. I am making 2022 resolutions. Honestly, I really can’t say what resolutions I will be making exactly but I will. I am sure it will be clearer as the New Year approaches.

AWELE ODIAKOSE EDMUND-OMADUDU: I do more of goal setting

I do more of goal setting and evaluation of the said goals from time to time within a year, not necessarily on the 1st of January of each year.

I try to do a 90-day game plan every year to improve on various areas of my life such as spiritual, business, health and relationships. Then, I get an accountability partner and also a mentor to help me with staying focused on my set goals.

CHUKWUSOMAGA LILIAN UDOKA: I prefer vision boards to resolutions

I don’t believe in New Year resolutions. I tried several times but I found myself not keeping up with achieving the resolutions I made. Two years ago, I came across an article that talked about getting a vision board. In 2020, I got my own vision board, placed it where I can see it every morning when I wake up. I write down tasks for the day, visions for the year and month and gradually, I found myself smashing those goals and vision.

So, I think vision boards are more realistic than setting New Year resolutions.

HENRY OKAFOR: Resolutions keep me on track

I make New Year resolutions because they keep me on track all year long. I also set short and long term goals for my business. Making New Year resolutions help me put my life in order year after year. Do I get disappointed when I don’t keep some of resolutions? Yes. Will those failures and setbacks make me leave my life and business to chance? No. Life is unpredictable so I have learnt to take the good with the bad.

GODWIN EGBEJULE: I make resolutions, but leave room for mistakes

I make New Year resolutions but I don’t put too much pressure on myself to achieve every set goal. I leave room for mistakes and unforeseen circumstances. Life is not a straight line and the earlier humans come to terms with the fact that things can happen unexpectedly, the easier it will be to navigate through the New Year without stress and anxiety. I make career and family New Year resolutions. I determine to be a better person, husband and father.