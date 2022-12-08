From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Leadership of the a socio- Cultural Group in Nasarawa, Affor Cultural Association have explained why they had dragged keffas Tigga, former PDP aspirant for the house of representatives, Wamba/ Akwanga Constituency to court.

According to the Secretary of the group, Luka Jatau who disclosed on Thursday in a Press Briefing with journalist saying that the aspirant had collected the sum of #748, 000 to produce a magazine for the association and had refused to produce or make refunds for over three years now.

Luka recount that they offered him a contract in 2018 to produce 500 hundred copies of magazine at the rate of 500,000 thousand, but produce a sample.

” We gave him the sum of 48 thousand naira to produce a sample which he did and we paid the sum of 500 thousand naira to his account.”

“After two years he came back and said because of the cost of materials in the market they have to add another 200 thousand naira which we sent to him.”

“We waited until this year, we called him severally, rather he would pick and reign causes on us because he thinks he is a politician. at a point he said we should hold on that after his primary election he would attend to us. “

Mr. Luka further stressed that they resulted to drag him to court after pressure from members of the group demanding the magazine or a refund of their money.

Recall that it was reported on various online media platforms that a socio-cultural group in Lafia, Nasarawa state, the Affor Cultural Association, had dragged a former aspirant of the house of representatives in Akwanga/Wamba federal constituency Keffas Tigga to a magistrate court in Lafia for alleged cheating and breach of trust to the tune 700,000 thousand naira.

The defendant, Hon Keffas Tiga, through his lawyer, pleaded for an out of court settlement of the case.

The Chief Magistrate of magistrate court three, Shendam road Lafia, Emmanuel Jatau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 100, 000 thousand Naira. The judge also directed that the defendant must produced a trusted surety.

Our correspondent made efforts to contact keffas Tigga to get his own part of the story but his two phones lines were switched off.