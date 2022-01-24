From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, announced their resignation from the party and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They said they were attracted to the APC by quality representation of the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa.

Led by Mr Balogun Okhiwere, the defectors explained that they were joining forces with the APC to strengthen the party and assist Idahosa to continue his developmental strides.

Okhiwere stressed that the quality of the defectors attest to the fact that theirs is to ‘come and work’ and add value to what is already on ground.

He disclosed that some of the defectors were key members of the APC that held executives position in their various wards before defecting to the PDP while some were presently executive members of the PDP, adding that they were like “Sheep without Shepherd haven worked to see to the emergence of the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the last governorship election in the state.

“We the undersigned and members of the PDP in Ovia North East hereby resign our membership of the PDP.

“We thereafter resolved to decamp enmasse to the APC in appreciation of the developmental stride of Hon. Dennis Idahosa who has brought unprecedented infrastructural development to all nooks and crannies of Ovia federal constituency.”

Receiving the defectors, Idahosa commended them for their courage and said they will be treated equally with those they met on ground.

He said their coming would help strengthen his resolve to continue to improve the lives of the people of the constituency.

“You are already part of us even before your coming and let me reiterate here that there is no new and old APC, with your coming we are all one and working for the same purpose.

“I appeal to us all to work with unity of purpose so that we can all meet our expectation of making Ovia a better place”, he added.