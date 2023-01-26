“For example, how they can leverage technology-driven projects such as coding, web programming, web design, graphic design, digital marketing, social media marketing, and other computer applications that are available to young persons.

“This will help these young persons to be productively engaged instead of looking for white-collar jobs that are not readily available for the masses.

“We are implementing the project in the FCT, Oyo, Kaduna, and Ebonyi States where we have reached over 1,500 young persons including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to help them see a good future in Nigeria as a land of opportunities.

“Many people are going overseas without knowing there are so many benefits here in the country.