Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated the reason for the enactment of the Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law 2017, citing attacks of herdsmen on Benue farmers as a cause of the action.

Ortom, who disclosed this on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 held in Makurdi, said between February 2013 and May 13, 2017, the state had experienced 46 attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

According to him, the attacks resulted in the death of over 1541 people as well as massive destruction of property, including schools, hospitals, residential houses, churches, farm lands in 15 local government areas out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mike Gusa, represented the governor at the occasion, which was well attended by both Benue and Fulani leaders. The event was organized by the Benue State Standing Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of Government Litigations and Matters Thereto, headed by Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to the Governor on Legal Matters, Emmanuel Agbakor.

Ortom who put the value of the property lost during those violent attacks on Benue farmers at a conservative estimate of over N400 billion listed the local government areas affected within the period as Guma, Logo, Ukum, Kwande, Buruku, Gboko, Tarka, Katsina-Ala, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Agatu and Apa.