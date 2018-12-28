For young and enterprising Samson Itodo, it was a great honour, as premium malt brand, Amstel Malta endorsed the Young Person of the Year award he won at this year’s Future Awards Africa.

Itodo took home the award for his role in challenging the pre-independence laws that set the ages for participation in federal, state and local government elections through the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill.

READ ALSO: Star shines as fun lovers storm One Lagos Fiesta

Held recently at Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos and hosted by Bolanle Olukanni alongside

former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, the Future Awards aims to celebrate young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 31, acknowledging them for making a difference through social good, enterprise and creativity.

Speaking on the award, Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, NB Plc, said: “Amstel Malta is proud to be a part of the process of rewarding young Nigerians for their efforts in their individual journeys. It is quite important for us to encourage Nigerians to be their best no matter where they find themselves.”