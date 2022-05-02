From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group, South East For President 2023 (SEFORP2023), has said it adopted and endorsed Sam Ohuabunwa for next year’s general election because the aspirant is tested and trusted.

The group, which boasted it has over 60 chapters scattered within and outside the country, threatened there would be a revolt should the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unfairly and unjustly edged out Ohuabunwa in its forthcoming presidential primary

A statement by Ohuabunwa’s Media Office, yesterday, said the National Coordinator of SEFORP2023, Okechukwu Obiora, announced the endorsement of the former president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, during its 3rd anniversary celebrations in Enugu, on Saturday.

“Our goal is by 2023 the president of the country will come from South East. Our mission is to make every political party, especially the two major political parties and or any Third Force, cede their presidential slots to the South East geopolitical zone and to ensure the South East people work in concert or harmony to cede to the most viable and the most qualified entrant, as candidate.

“However, today, we have ominous signs of our vision coming through positively and we are excited and thankful to God Almighty.

“Our mission also is getting fulfilled as the two major political parties in particular, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are having sleepless nights in not the needful, as our tireless optimism in our advocacy have caught them napping,” the group said.