From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said its decision to back the presidential bid of candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, was constant, consistent and clear without any form of equivocation whatsoever.

President General of Ohanaeze, Amb. George Obiozor, yesterday, stated that the group’s position was consistent with the resolution of the Chief Edwin Clarke-led Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising the Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He explained that going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in the country which took effect since 1999, it was the turn of the South East to produce the president by next year.

The Ohanaeze leader added that its support for Obi was not only based on equity and justice but also on merit, competence, track record of accomplishments and the veritable ideas that the candidate espouses for a better Nigeria.

According to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, it had reached out to several eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their supports for the presidency to the South East in 2023. It was gladdened by by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians in this regard.

“The group in its quest for Nigerian unity, peace and sustainable national development has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their candidate for the 2023 general elections. Therefore, on the SMBLF endorsement we stand, most irrevocably,” national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said in a statement.

He further gave the analogy that Ohanaeze took a commodity to the market and the world was clamouring for it, hence, “we are rather very excited, happy and fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.” The Igbo leader explained that Obi had filled what could have been a very sad gap by throwing his hat into the ring, stating that the LP standard bearer represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.

For him, the philosophy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo finds a cogent expression in the symbol of Nigerian unity and a beacon of hope as epitomized by Mr. Obi.

Continuing, Ohanaeze said: “Six, a lot has been said that the Labour Party, especially as it concerns Obi has no structure. It needs to be pointed out that the Obi movement is a massive disruptive reaction against the deplorable Nigerian pathologies. People use the Obi phenomenon to express dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is a revolt against injustice, poverty, unemployment, corruption and all forms of vicious circles that have become the trademark of Nigeria. In other words, every revolution is a structural change. What the Obi movement stands for is to dismantle or change what ever structure that has brought us to this intractable tragedy and reprehensible denouement; the structure that has been a knee on the neck of Nigerians.

“Seven, on the double endorsement by the Afenifere; one faction to Obi and the other to Tinubu. Evidently, history repeats itself on a daily basis. Even in the kingdom of God, there was a faction. One represents light, truth, equity, justice, reasonableness and a bright future while the other represents the very opposites. But surely, history will always vindicate the just.”