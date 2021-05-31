By Christopher Oji

Henceforth, Nigerians will no longer have to travel outside Nigeria to be certified as members of the Africa Institute of Public Administration (AIPA), as the institute has been established in the country.

Before now, Nigerians used to travel to the United Kingdom, Ghana and other countries to become certified members of the institute, but the opportunity has been given to Nigerians to be trained and certified in their own country.

AIPA’s South-South/South-East coordinator, Mr. Odo Pius Odey, speaking at the International Conference Hall, University of Calabar, Cross River State, during the certification of some members recently, explained that, instead of travelling to Ghana, UK and other countries to get trained in administration, AIPA has given the opportunity to Nigerians by coming here to train citizens.

“Many people who are in public service or leadership positions did not have the opportunity of studying public administration in an institution of higher learning. Many public servants got into positions by appointment without knowing the fundamentals of administration and that is why this institute should be applauded,” he said.

Odey stated that, in most cases, certified public administrators (CPAs) are not part of policies, arrangements or financial dealings that are capable of undermining professional integrity, ethical standing or judgement, adding that by no means should CPAs be inconsiderate.

“As ambassadors, they are expected to pursue in practice the ethos of public policy, governance, leadership and management with efficiency and morality. They are to deal with every situation and individual in the best interest of the community,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Ben Nwankwo, chairman of the governing council of AIPA, urged the CPAs to apply everything they learnt in the course of their programme towards professional excellence, stressing that public administration was interdependent.

He said, “You are to be brilliant public administrators from now forward. You all are the solution to the ills of public service in Nigeria. Every CPA is a change agent in society.

“Note that the AIPA is an executive education platform founded on the ideal philosophy to innovate and improve the practice and development of management, leadership and governance in Africa.

“Africa’s public administration métier has installed 30 new practitioners from various states in Nigeria.”

Those installed include 24 inductees: Tita, Henry Ogbuagu, Ekpe, Osim James, Ezea Isidora Kamchekwube, Egere, Alice- Ettah Patrick, Odze-Okang Carolyne A., Ebaye, Victoria Sogebia S., Odey Cecilia Eneyi, Simon Patrick Nnatuanya, Surv. Felix Okunbor, Simon Luke Bassey, Pst. Richard Coffie Atiayao, Hakeem Olalere Oluyemi, Egbelo Elizabeth-Jane and Prof. Nkoyo Bassey Edel. Others are Henry Chukwuemeka Aguguo, Ntufam (Dr.) Oscar Ofuka, Mr. Joshua Odagie Azemhe, Rita Enitan Abbe, Charity Osinachi Ijioma, Ikpete Iba Elemi, Egbe Joseph Iwah, Egbe Esine Iwah, Egbe Cynthia Joseph, Adm. Ughas Ngozi Felicia; and six fellows: Abidemi Majekodunmi, Prof. Takim Asu Ojua, Dr. Akande Kazeem Babatunde, Sir Javis Archibong, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien and Prof. Ani Essien Nkang.”

All of them were mandated to correct the ills of public administration in Nigeria, the country where they practice.

Having undergone the statutory training of the AIPA in Accra, Ghana, an affiliate of the London Bridge Business School, London, UK, they became CPAs.

Consequently, they are expected to work without any form of inducement that could jeopardise their decisions, judgement or discretion. They are to protect the interest of the public through their conduct and performance of duties.

They subscribed to the basic principles of ethical behaviour, the highest standard of integrity and good faith with professional honesty and fairness in all matters affecting the interest of the organisation, department, country or continent. They pledged to be accountable for all their actions and decisions and accept responsibility for them.

It is also expected of them to be at the vanguard of administration of public institutions and promote the principles of good governance at all levels in Africa, exemplify and develop the tenets of trust, confidence, efficiency, loyalty, faithfulness and service to humanity.