Globacom has said that it decided to endow five students each from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Port Harcourt because of their outstanding performance in their academics

Each of the students who had the highest CGPA in each of the tertiary institutions received advanced smartphones and Glo data packages in an on-going nation-wide campaign to equip tertiary institutions with IT solutions.

The management of the two institutions also received five routers each to boost learning through research and teaching.

Olusegun Oguntuase, Globacom’s manager, Ondo State, called on members of the university community to explore the opportunities in the company’s on-going week-long data clinic within the school to upgrade to Glo 4G, to avail themselves of its download and upload speed advantage.

According to him, the Glo 4G is available in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Those who got smartphones included Lawal Adeshile of the Department of Physiology; Adebiyi Emmanuel of the Department of Building Technology; Phillip Onochiemume, Department of Accounting; Omolara Bakare, Physics Department; Okunoye Olayinka of the Department of Metallurgy and Materials; and Ogundeji Emmanuel of Urban and Regional Planning Department, all from the Federal University of Technology.

From the University of Port Harcourt, the recipients were Munachimso Wodi of the College of Medicine, Joshua Tom of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Esther Isonguyo of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife, Juliet Onwuka of the Department of Education Foundation and Glory Chilaka of the Department of Philosophy.

Responding on behalf of the student beneficiaries from the University of Port Harcourt, Chilaka said, “I’m very happy to be one of the beneficiaries and I am grateful to Glo for the opportunity.”

The vice chancellor of FUTA, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, received the part meant for his institution. He expressed appreciation to Globacom for the gesture, which he opined would encourage research and motivate the students to be more diligent in their academic pursuits.

He went on to encourage other students of the school to maintain the reputation of excellence and diligence that the school was renowned for in its 38 years of existence.

Also the dean of Student Affairs, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Otu Ekpeyong, who received the routers on behalf of the vice chancellor, said, “I want to say a big thank you to Glo. I have had a wonderful relationship with Glo since my assumption of office. We are moving to the next step with Glo.”

Thirty tertiary institutions at the end of the day will benefit from the project by digital telecommunications solutions leader, Globacom, in partnership with global ICT solutions provider, Huawei.