Kate Halim

When it comes to relationships, men are attracted to women for different reasons. Some are hooked by a woman’s beauty; others are captured by her intelligence, while some fall for her dressing.

Ladies have a way of getting men hooked without having to do too much. They just have to appeal to the guy and he takes it up from there or they go after the guy by “shooting their shot” as it is called these days.

That’s how relationships start. From attraction to hello and a nice chat, then phone numbers are exchanged and the rest becomes history.

The following men who have fallen in love with different women reveal what got them hooked on these women in the first place.

Johnson: I find her confidence sexy

I find my woman’s confidence an extremely sexy trait. The way she carries herself makes me love her more. I won’t forget the first day we met during work seminar in the company we both worked. The way she talked confidently about herself, her job and issues affecting our country endeared me to her. At that moment, my heart was captured by this lady who exudes class, confidence and beauty.

We have been dating for two years now and I am still awed by her confidence and brilliance. I will propose to her soon but I am planning a huge surprise for her.

She captured my heart with her confidence. I love confident women who are not easily swayed by the opinions of others. And my girl has got all the confidence in the world to keep me by her side for life.

Adeyemi: My woman has the right curves in the right places

The first day I met my girlfriend was an accident. She bumped into me at the supermarket in my area because she was in a hurry. I wanted to lash out at her but I am thankful that I didn’t do that today.

Even though it was an unpleasant way to meet someone, the way she apologized left me awed. And when she turned to go pay for her things, I caught a glimpse of her hips and boy, I was carried away.

I had to tell myself to stay calm. I walked up to her and said hello. We talked for a while but I kept getting distracted by her curves. After some weeks, we started dating. We have been dating for over a year now and her curves still drive me crazy.

I just can’t resist staring at my girl who’s got the right curves in the right places. She also knows how to wear fitted clothes that accentuate her curves that sometimes I get jealous. But in the end, she is the one for me. I love her.

Ikenna: Her expression of gratitude excites me

When I met my wife, she captured my heart with her grateful nature. You know that aspect of a woman that leaves you proud whenever you do something for her, no matter how small. Her expression of gratitude excites me.

She would say thank you for the small things and for the big things. She would thank me for being with her, listening to her, asking for her opinion on my business and even thank me after eating.

At a point, I became embarrassed with her many thank you, but she told me she was used to it and promised to minimize them. But that aspect of her life makes me love her more. She’s so humble too. I am a lucky man.

Daniel: Her intelligence was one of the reasons I married her

My wife is smart and I love her for that. When I met her, I was impressed that she didn’t try to be someone else just to be mine. She didn’t feel the need to dumb herself down to impress me even if most guys say they would feel intimidated to date a girl who’s a know it all.

But in my case, her intelligence was one of the reasons I fell in love and married her. And till today, she has continued to be a strong support for me especially in my business. Her intelligence is always a turn on for me.

I don’t have a doubt in my mind that if I am not around, she can confidently take care of our home and our children without hassles. It’s been four years now that we got married and she still rocks my world with her intelligence.

Chibuzor: Her sense of humour got me hooked

My girlfriend of over one year has a way of making me relieve tension with her sense of humour. The fact that she enjoys life’s little pleasures and has a positive outlook on life despite the challenges we encounter made me love her more.

No matter how down I feel, she finds a way of making me laugh so much that my sides start aching. She has been my saviour during this tough economic situation in the country. With her by my side, I can rise above all my financial challenges.

Gbenga: I love the way she respects herself

Most young ladies don’t know that self-respect plays a big part in a girl’s attractiveness. If you don’t respect yourself, guys will unintentionally take you for granted or treat you like a doormat and walk all over you. And even if you try to get a guy’s attention, he may just find you too easy to get.

My girlfriend was one of the hardest projects I worked on in my life. She didn’t make things easy for me at all. The way she carried herself throughout my wooing her made me pursue her more.

She is a conservative, hardworking, intelligent, and beautiful woman who knows what she wants out of life. The way she respects herself is a huge turn on for me. I will not let her slip through my fingers. We are getting married soon.

Kenneth: I love her for her consistent display of affection

I love the way my girlfriend shows me love. I don’t just mean sexually though, but no guy will complain about the woman in his life initiating sex though.

I am referring to the little things she does such as the random hugs, the random kisses on my cheek, the random hand on my knee while she is sitting next to me or the arm around me while we are walking.

These are things that are more intimate than sex for me. Any two people who are attracted to each other can have sex, but the smaller physical gestures are things you only do with someone you really care about. I know how much she loves touching me and those gestures endear me to her daily.

Even when we fight, she still hugs me whenever we are parting or leaving home. That for me is a woman who truly loves her man. These are the things that literally connect the two of us together. I can’t wait to marry her.

Deji: I love the way she asks for my help

My wife knows how to get my attention and stroke my ego at the same time by simply asking for my help. This is because asking me for help makes me feel more like a man.