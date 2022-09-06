By Lukman Olabiyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has gave reason it held a two -million man- march in solidarity and support for the Presidential candidates of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group stated that the march which took place in the six geo-political zones of the country simultaneously was to sensitise Nigerians on the need to elect credible leaders in 2023.

Speaking with our correspondent in Lagos , the Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade emphasized that the exercise became necessary to demonstrate the readiness of Nigerians to vote in Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country and reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

“If you look around the country, there is a growing call on Bola Tinubu to take over the affairs of our great nation because of his outstanding pedigree in leadership and management.

“This is a man who is the brain behind the accelerated development Lagos is witnessing today because he drew the roadmap which his successors are building on.

“This is a man who has raised a catalogue of leaders who today are occupying sensitive positions, forming the building blocks in the development of our country” he said.

While expressing optimism that Tinubu will emerge victorious at the polls next year as the president, Hon. Bamigbade said another mega march will be held in support of the APC presidential candidate before the year runs out.

He urged all Nigerians to queue behind Tinubu for a more progressive and united country.