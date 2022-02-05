From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The ancient city of Daura virtually stood at standstill on Saturday as a cross section of Nigerians from all walks of life trooped to the Emir’s palace for the turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Dan Amanar Daura (trustworthy son of Daura).

Turbaning Amaechi, the Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, said that the Minister had shown wholehearted love for the Daura people as well as laying foundation for the economic and education upliftment of the area.

“We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us Rotimi Amaechi And as Allah has made it mandatory we have to acknowledge this wholehearted love.

“He initiated the ongoing building of the University of Transportation here in the Daura emirate which is expected to be completed before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

The Emir also cited the the extension of rail services to Daura equally spearheaded by Amaechi, as another laudable effort of the Minister which according to Emir will have positive impact on the lives of the people.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari was among other numerous dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony.

Amaechi had arrived Daura earlier on Friday and was received by Senator Saddique Yar’Adua, at Fago, the Katsina Jigawa border from where the Minister inspected construction work at the University of Transportation.

Responding to posters and chants of “Amaechi for President,” from his supporters, the Minister told reporters that, “ What is 2023, I don’t know anything about 2023.”