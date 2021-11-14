Philanthropist and political chieftain from Yobe State, Balarabe Abdullahi, has been honoured with a distinguished entrepreneurial award by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers, (NIEEE).

It described Abdullahi, CEO of Saloguru Nig Ltd, as a passionate investor and philanthropist whose investments and passion of service to the Nigerian project remains legendary.

President of NIEEE, Adeyemi Kings, who presented the award to Balarabe at the organisation’s 15th annual lecture in Abuja, said the choice of Alhaji Balarabe could not have come at a better time than now as NIEEE had taken its time to profile Nigerian investors who despite the economic climate were undeterred in providing basic amenities and services to the Nigerian people.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Kings said Balarabe’s strive, determination and entrepreneurial acumen has seen millions of Nigerians not only accessing electricity but also consequently aided Federal and State governments in pulling many Nigerians out of poverty.

“We are also aware of his numerous philanthropic gestures to many communities in the North, especially in Yobe State where he has single handedly provided electricity and Water to several communities. This is aside the employment opportunities he has created over the years through direct and indirect labours”, The NIEEE president stated.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Friends who congratulated him on the award, described it as well deserved and as worthy recognition to a sector. They admonished him not to relent

Guest lecturer at the event, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, who spoke on Electrification of Nigeria as a sine qua non to building a great, industrialized and safe nation, traced the history of the problem of electricity in Nigeria and opined for more Government investment in the power sector especially NDPHC as a remedy and way out of the dilemma the nation has found itself in as regards poor generation and distribution of power.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .