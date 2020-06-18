Charles Nwaoguji

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has introduced Product Authentication Mark (PAM) in order to check sub-standards products in Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Daily Sun, recently, said that in line with Section 5 of the SON Act No. 14 of 2015, SON has been empowered to ensure the authenticity and traceability of products certified to met the requirements of the relevant Nigeria Industrial Standards or other approved specifications.

“ We hereby notifiy the general public of the introduction of Product Authentication Mark (PAM) on all imported products into Nigeria from January 2020,” it stated.

The statement explained that the PAM was introduced, “to provide assurance to Nigerian Consumers on products and guarantee value for money, to ensure effective control of non-complying products in the Nigerian market and to protect genuine Importers from faking and product adulteration by ensuring that only SONCAP certified products are in the markets in the long run.”

On procedure for obtaining PAM, the statement said that the importers of SONCAP certified products shall apply for issuance of PAM by completing an application form online, on SON website www.son.gov.ng.

“Application for PAM Stickers must be submitted before SON final clearance of the goods from the Ports of Entry.”

For MANCAP certified products, it noted that application for PAM (Voluntary), shall be submitted prior to the production of every batch of product with details of certification information.

“The Manufacturer shall provide half year estimated quantities of certified products retail/sales unit expected to be produced and pay for same.” On PAM-post-stickers, the statement said that Importers or their authorized representative shall affix the Product Authentication Mark (PAM) only on retail units of certified products as per the terms and conditions for use of the Marks.