The Nigerian Army has said it invaded the headquarters and regional office of Media Trust in Abuja and Maiduguri, for divulging “classified military information” and undermining national security.

The army said the classified military information was contained in the paper’s lead story on Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier Gen Sani Usman, who made this known said the soldiers were at the Media Trust office purely to invite the staff of the company and nothing more.

Usman, in a statement said the invitation of the two staff was necessary as the reporters disclosed details of a planned military operation against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the disclosure of such information amounted to breach of national security and ran contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act.

He further stated that such information would not only give the terrorists prior notice of the army’s plans and early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military and sabotage the planned operations, but also to put the lives of the soldiers in imminent and clear danger.

Usman in the statement further said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to clarify on alleged invasion of Media Trust headquarters in Abuja and regional office in Maiduguri. We would like to state that soldiers of the Nigerian Army along with elements of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were indeed in Abuja and Maiduguri offices of the publishing company to invite the staff of the company over its lead story on Sunday Trust publication, which divulged classified military information, thus undermining national security.

“In it, the newspaper made disclosed details of planned military operations against the Boko Haram terrorists. The disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and runs contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act. It afforded the Boko Haram terrorists prior notice of our plans and giving them early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military, thus sabotaging the planned operations and putting the lives of troops in imminent and clear danger.

“We would like to state that the invitation of those responsible for divulging military plans was done with the best of intention in order to make them realise the import of such acts to our national security. We therefore advise all, particularly journalists, not to worry but engage in their responsive reportage and to be professional as the Nigerian Army has no intention of muzzling the press or jeopardising press freedom.

“We, however, wish to enjoin further that they should eschew jeopardising national security in their reportage. We would not tolerate a situation where a publication would consistently side with terrorists and undermine our national institutions.

“We wish to appeal to all, especially the media, to join hands with the Nigerian military and security forces to end terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria. We would like to further assure that the invitation is for further investigation and if need be, all those culpable of jeopardising operations security will be prosecuted by the relevant law enforcement agency.”