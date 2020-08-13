Paul Orude Bauchi

A suspected teenage kidnapper, Muhammad Isa, 18, has confessed that he was pushed into the crime to raise capital to start a tailoring business.

Isa, a student of AD Rufai College of Education and Legal Studies, Misau, was among 32 suspects arrested by the Bauchi State police command.

They were paraded for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, dealing in hard drugs, printing of fake Nigerian currency at the police headquarters on Thursday.

The 200 Level Civil Law was arrested along with three of his friends for allegedly kidnapping a six year old son of their neighbor at Anguwan Borno also known as Jaja and demanding for a ransome of N2.6 million.

Isa said he was lured into the crime by his friend, Abdulgafar Adamu, 18, saying he could not resist the idea because he needed the money badly.

“When Abdulgafar told me about the plan I accepted immediately. The boy was kidnapped, and offered to keep him in my house. I lied to my parents that the boy’s mother was seriously sick after an accident and was hospitalised,” he said as he cried profusely.

“I learnt tailoring and even had a shop built due to the COVID 19 pandemic, things were tight and I was looking for money to start my business. I told my father but he said he had no money,” Isa said.

He said after a day his mother became suspicious and demanded to visit the abductor’s boy mother in hospital but Isa and his friends bought time as they contacted the hostage’s father.

Isa said Adulgafar, after hatching the plan, also involved Usman Muhammad, a 16 year old student of FOMWAN Secondary school, Bauchi.

“I invited the boy Abubakar Mohammed whom I know very well to accompany me to but doughnuts nearby and we took him to Usman’s house and hid him there,” the Senior Said

The master mind, Abdulgafar said when he told his friends, including Ahmed Usman, school a 15 year old SS two student of Special School Toro, they all agreed

“Later I regretted my action and wanted to withdraw,” said Ahmed, “but I could not summon the courage to tell my parents or anyone,” he said.

The Commissioner of police, Mr Lawan Tanko Jimeta, explained that on 10TH of August, at about one O’ clock in the afternoon, the kidnapping was reported to the command Intelligence Bureau by one Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi of Jaja Quatres in Bauchi Metropolis.

CP Jimeta said the suspects demanded N1 million as ransome, saying upon receiving the complaint, operatives attached to the bureau swung into action and rescue the victim unhurt and arrested the suspects.

He called on the people of the state to continue to exercise their civil responsibility of pointing and giving vital information that may ease police in its operation to ride the state the state of all forms of crime and criminality.

Jimeta said that the suspects would be soon arraigned in court.