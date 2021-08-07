From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Abductors of the General Overseer of God is God Ministry located in Agbonchia in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have said the killed and buried victim for recognizing one of them.

The 56-years old man and father of six, Pastor Friday Nwafor Olakada, was kidnapped by the suspects on May 14, 2021, and was killed by the 10 days after his family had paid N500,000 as ransom to the kidnappers.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Prince Odi, who spoke on behalf of others, disclosed that they decided to “eliminate” the victim after one of his colleagues said that the pastor had recognized him.

The suspect, who had been arrested alongside his accomplices, by the Rivers State Police Command, spoke at the scene where they gruesomely murdered and buried the pastor in a shallow grave in Lorre community, in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Odi explained that somebody contacted his gang that he wanted to buy a Sienna vehicle. He said they lured the pastor on pretence of hiring him to carry goods for them at Lorre community; and on getting to the community, they kidnapped him and requested for ransom from his family.

The suspect revealed that the Sienna was later sold to somebody after the pastor was kidnapped. He said a member of the gang the pastor recognized, suggested that the pastor should be killed to ensure they were not exposed.

He said: “This man (referring to one of his gang members) and a small girl brought the motor (Sienna) to the house. I was not with them at the scene where they collected the money. I was at home.

“When they reached here, they did not allow the man to come out from the vehicle. They said if he comes out, he would identify them. That’s why they decided to kill the pastor.”

Odi further explained that the pastor was killed after the deceased prayed for him. Odi, who is 27 years old, further disclosed that they hurriedly buried the pastor in a shallow grave.

Meanwhile, the state Police command had exhumed the remains of the General Overseer of God is God Ministry.

Briefing newsmen at the scene of the shallow grave where the 56-year-old pastor was buried at Lorre community, on Friday, state Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, said the victim was kidnapped on May 14, 2021.

CP Friday stated that the pastor was killed by the suspects 10 days after his family had paid N500,000 as ransom to the gang.

He explained that following technical intelligence, the Police were able to track and arrest the four suspects, who led the Police to where they buried their victim.

Lamenting, immediate younger brother to the deceased, Mr. Woko Olakada, commended the Police for their efforts. He added that justice should be served in the matter.

Mr. Olakada also expressed sadness over the demise of his elder brother, noting that the family has been in pain, as the children of the deceased are suffering untold hardship.

He expressed: “It was on that 14th of May, 2021, being Friday, his wife called me that her husband had not returned home. I am not happy over my brother’s death. I feel terrified. We need justice.”

