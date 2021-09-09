From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday, paraded the mastermind and kidnappers who killed Pa Dariye Defwan, father of former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye.

Incidentally the leader of the group Jethro Ngusen, 57, popularly known as Baba Tuwo, hails from the same village Horop, in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state with the deceased.

He said he abducted the old man whose son had been a two-term governor and senator to make money. However he said things got messed up after one of the boys he hired killed the 93 year old man.

Ngusen, and his gang members were arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Team (IRT) and paraded by the force spokesman, Frank Mba in Abuja.

Mba told newsmen that Ngusen recruited some indigenes of the village alongside five Fulani herdsmen who are not on the run to carry out the deadly act.

Upon kidnapping the old man, Ngusen and his gang kept him in their custody for about ten days negotiating with his children who paid a whooping N10million as ransom. They were said to have killed him after collecting the money from their relatives and end up killing him.

Mba stated that Ngusen, upon receiving the money from the deceased children, shared it among the members with least getting N400,000, for a job well done.

The suspects who took part in the kidnap included Titus Ezekiel, 35, Dauda Isa, 30, Sunday Ibrahim, 35, Mangut Shunwa, 30, Henry Amos, 35, Yau Saidu, 40 and Abubakar Mohammed, 18.

One of the suspects, Sunday, said he was recruited alongside other members of the gang by Ngusen with a promise to get a handsome reward.

“This assignment was given to me by Jethro Ngusen that baba son Joshua, was a one time governor for eight years secondly he was a onetime senator for eight years and thirdly the youths around the community are unemployed. So we should kidnap him so we can make money. We were eight that were arrested but we had some Fulani men who I don’t know their names that were also part of our group.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.