From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Abductors of the General Overseer of God is God Ministry located in Agbonchia in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have said they killed and buried the victim for recognising one of them.

The 56-years old man and father of six, Pastor Friday Nwafor Olakada, was kidnapped by the suspects on May 14, 2021, and was killed 10 days after his family paid N500, 000 as ransom to the kidnappers.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Prince Odi, who spoke on behalf of others, disclosed that they decided to “eliminate” the victim after one of his colleagues said that the pastor had recognised him.

The suspect, who was arrested alongside his accomplices by the Rivers State police command, spoke at the scene where they gruesomely murdered and buried the pastor in a shallow grave in Lorre community in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Odi explained that somebody contacted his gang that he wanted to buy a Sienna vehicle. He said they lured the pastor on pretense of hiring him to carry goods for them at Lorre community, and on getting to the community, they kidnapped him and requested for ransom from his family.

The suspect revealed that the Sienna was later sold to somebody after the pastor was kidnapped. He said a member of the gang the pastor recognised suggested that the pastor should be killed to ensure they were not exposed.

He said: “This man (referring to one of his gang members) and a small girl brought the motor (Sienna) to the house. I was not with them at the scene where they collected the money. I was at home.

“When they reached here, they did not allow the man to come out from the vehicle. They said if he came out, he would identify them. That’s why they decided to kill the pastor.”

