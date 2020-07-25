The need to teach a healthy lifestyle and minimise the risk of obesity is the rationale behind the recent launch of an e-learning platform by Getfitng manufacturer of premium waist and belly trimmers.

According to Adekemi Oladipo, CEO, Get-Fit: “The online platform is an e-learning platform that teaches how to live a healthy, fit life and how to eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in African and a lot do not have the knowledge so we are teaching online how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.”

She further adds: “We have registered students and courses and will be adding more courses to www.getfit.ng/teachablecourses.”

Getfitng original objective was to assist new mums to regain their pre-pregnancy sizes and forms. “There is this general notion that after childbirth you will lose your body as a mother,” she notes.

In recent months, however, the brand has expanded its objectives. “We decided to expand to everyone who needs to look good and burn their belly fat, Including men,” reveals the CEO.

While its advent was initially greeted with mixed reactions, the Getfitng brand, has, over time, recorded an overwhelming acceptance. “We have thousands of testimonials from our customers across the world to back that up,” Oladipo discloses.

Explaining why Getfitng retains its leading position as the favourite brand despite the market being flooded with similar products in the last few years, Oladipo submits: “Our products are custom-made with high, technological driven materials that are very effective, and of high quality. More so, our products are supplemented with secret tips too.”

Such an acclaimed brand can hardly escape the attention of counterfeiters. “Some of them even copy our write-up hook lines and use our pictures,” the CEO informs, “but we are fighting them and won’t hesitate to take legal actions against those who infringed on our trademarks.”

The brand, which has received an avalanche of celebrity endorsements, presently has as its brand ambassadors the trio of Ceec, award-winning actress Bimbo Ademoye and BBN’s Tacha.

“We chose them for different reasons unique to each one of them, but majorly they are strong women and smart ladies,” she states.

Oladipo underscores the importance of a healthy, fit lifestyle and trim figure to those in the public’s eye. “Entertainers can keep fit majorly by buying Getfitng and incorporating exercise into their daily routine, especially, if their major aim to lose body fat generally and not just their bellies,” she offers. “They will benefit from the secret tips that come with our products.”

She acknowledges the good strides made by Getfitng brand, conceding that “God has brought us this far;” at the same time she also reiterates, “our next step is to continue to improve on our company and expand.”