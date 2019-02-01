Star lager beer has a new brand ambassador. He is Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy.

With Burna Boy emerging as its brand ambassador at an event held at Circa, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday January 27, 2019, Star has once again re-inforced its interest in the Nigerian music industry.

Commenting on the development, Burna Boy says: “Star is one of the most reputable brands in the country, and I am thrilled to be able to join the Star family. I often try to entertain and inspire with my music and this is a brand value I feel I can communicate with this new association with Star. I have always been a huge fan of the brand and I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to shine on to the brighter side of Life.”

The Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Borrut Bel, also expressed his delight at the announcement. Hear him: “We have always had strong interests in Nigerian music. The talent and the potential for greatness that our music industry possesses is truly immense. Burna Boy is, without a doubt, one of the biggest music exports from the shores of West Africa. With this new brand association, I believe we have the opportunity to use this relationship to tell the Star story and position Star as the leading brand for the aspirational Nigerian who believes he can take on the world. We are excited about this collaboration and we look forward to a very productive 2019 with Burna Boy.”