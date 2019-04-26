Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello, is now the brand ambassador of Dettol.

She was unveiled recently in Lagos at a colouful ceremony to launch the ‘Clean Naija Initiative’, a campaign aimed at creating awareness, education and driving behavioral change to achieve a cleaner and healthier nation.

Speaking at the event that had the officials of Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria and other dignitaries in attendance, the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said: “At RB, we have made it our responsibility and purpose to help people live healthier lives and have happier homes. It is why we are launching the Clean Naija Initiative, which is an integrated multi-level campaign with the aim of creating awareness, education and driving behavioral change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

“We recognize this is an enormous task and we acknowledge the partnership of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. It is also my utmost pleasure to unveil leading Nollywood actress and award-winning producer, Funke Akindele-Bello as the Dettol Clean Naija brand ambassador.

“Mrs. Akindele-Bello has been a worthy role model and an inspiration for all Nigerians. Having also recorded success in various selfless activities, we have deemed her worthy of leading our ‘Clean Naija Initiative’.”

Funke Akindele, who recently welcomed a set of twins, also expressed her delight on the new partnership. Speaking at the event, she said: “As a new mother, I have come to appreciate more the need for improved hygiene practices. This campaign will help sensitize Nigerians on the health benefits of adopting simple but effective hygienic practices like proper hand washing regularly.”