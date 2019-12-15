The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, marked the Corporate Headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited, as well as other property belonging to former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

According to EFCC, the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated, following the December 5, 2019 order of Justice Muhammed Idris, of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The judge had ruled that Slok Nigeria Limited be wound up and all assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

The former governor had been arraigned alongside his company, Slok, and Jones Udeogu, over an amended 39-count charge bordering on conspiring and diverting N7.65bn when he was governor.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC, thereby leading to a full trial.

However, the defence counsel urged the court to “dismiss the charges, acquit and discharge” their clients.

But delivering his judgment, Justice Idris found the defendants guilty on all counts.

The judgment has since been appealed by the senator.