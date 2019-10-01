President Muhammadu Buhari says the recent redeployment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is meant to enhance quality of life of people of the region.

The NDDC prior to the redeployment was being supervised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The president stated this in a nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 59th Independence Anniversary, in Abuja on Tuesday,

He emphasized that the decision underscored his administration’s commitment to improve the living standards of the people in the Niger Delta, through coordinated and appropriate programmes

“The recent redeployment of the Niger Delta Development Commission from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs underscores our commitment to enhance the living standards of our communities in the Niger Delta, through coordinated and appropriate programmes,’’ he said.

According to the president, his administration remains equally resolute in its efforts to combat militant attacks on the nation oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta and accelerate the Ogoni Clean-up to address long-standing environmental challenges in that region.

The president also said that the Ministry of Police Affairs had been resuscitated to oversee the development and implementation of strategies to enhance internal security.

“My recent assent to the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act has created a legal framework to support our Police with increased fiscal resources to enhance their law enforcement capabilities.

“These initiatives are being complemented by the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

“This clearly demonstrates our commitment to arrest the incidence of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes across our nation,’’ he added.(NAN)