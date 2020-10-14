Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a stronger sense of commitment by the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that would translate into electoral victories in polls, admonishing that “unless we work together, we will suffer for nothing.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari gave the advice when he received the re-elected Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa.

Akeredolu was accompanied by Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Chairman, Ondo APC Campaign Council, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

President Buhari said there was a need for party members at ward, local council, state and national levels to take ownership of the party structure and operations, with a larger goal of serving the country, and working together to deliver on its mandate to the people.

The President noted that victory at the poll in Ondo was an indication of strong collaboration among party members, urging more harmony as the party prepares for the Anambra State election, and general elections in 2023.

“Nothing succeeds like success. We are here to celebrate and congratulate Governor Akeredolu for his re-election, which was as a result of collaboration.

This is an evidence that when we come together and collaborate, we can achieve a lot. I received the governors in the State House on their way to Ondo State for the final campaigns. Let’s keep the relationship going while in office, and afterwards. We better tell all state party members what working together can do. There is nothing like tenacity of purpose,” he said.

The President called for more steadfastness, loyalty and consistency, stressing that only tenacity of purpose can lead to success in every facet of life, including winning elections.

“I am an example of tenacity of purpose. I contested elections three times, and the fourth time I got here. You just can’t sit and wait for things to happen under any system, you have to work,’’ he said.

Governor Mai Mala Buni said Ondo State indigenes showed they were enlightened by opting for continuity and consolidation, knowing that it was better to encourage Governor Akeredolu to continue with the good work.

Buni said the party would work together for legislative elections in Bayelsa State, Imo State, Cross River State and Zamfara states.

Akeredolu thanked the president, party leaders and governors for all the support, promising to further justify the confidence reposed in him by the party.