By Christy Anyanwu

Afropop star, Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland aka Chef Chi, has been named the brand ambassador of PayPorte, Africa’s leading online and in-store fashion for women. This is in commemoration of the brand’s 6th anniversary coming up in September.

Since its berth on September 25, 2014, the online fashion store in 2015 signed its first ever set of ambassadors such as On Air Personality, author and Youtuber, Toke Makinwa and ex-Big Brother Africa’s housemate, Akintayo John Faniran, simply known as Tayo.

The brand continues to contribute to Nigeria’s economy through revenue generation as well as curb the high rate of unemployment in the country by providing employment opportunities to young Nigerians. It is in this light that the brand sponsored the season 3 of Africa’s most watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija in 2017.

According to the CEO of Payporte, Eyo Bassey, “The brand couldn’t have gone for a better option than the young, vibrant, super mother of one and pretty much the hardest worker in her room, Chef Chioma as its latest ambassador. We have been able to nibble the brand’s name into the hearts of its loyal customers through efficient service delivery, consistency, detailing, quality and affordability of women fashion such as chic dresses, jeans, skirts, shoes, bodysuits and more.”