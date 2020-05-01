Essential fatty acids or EFAs, are fatty acids that humans and other animals must ingest because the body requires them for good health. However, as essential as they are to our well being, the human body cannot produce them. You have to ingest them in your diets or through supplements.

Many people are eating too much omega-6 in relation to omega-3. This is partly due to processed foods containing refined oils they consume. An imbalance of omega-6 in the diet has been linked to inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. A 2016 study published in the journal Nutrients also found that too much omega-6 could also up your risk of obesity.

So, should we cut out omega-6?

Not so fast – the debate over omega-6 continues. While the evidence is still evolving, it is important to make sure you follow a healthy, nutrient-rich diet.

Rather than cutting out omega-6 completely, experts suggest an increase in the intake of omega-3s and a reduction in your intake of omega-6 from processed foods to help balance out your intake of EFAs.

Here are some benefits of Omegs-3:

1.Omega-3s can improve eye health.

2.It can reduce risks factors of heart diseases.

3.It can reduce symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

4.It can fight Inflammations.

5.It can fight autoimmune diseases.

6. It is good for the skin.

7.It can fight age related mental decline like Alzheimer’s disease.

8.It may help prevent cancer.

9.It may improve bone and joint health.

10. It can alleviate menstrual pain

WHO SHOULD NOT TAKE OMEGA 3

1. If you have fish allergy

Some types of omega-3 fatty acids such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are derived from fish. Therefore, you should be very cautious of taking certain omega-3 fatty acid supplements, like fish oil, if you have experienced an allergy to shellfish or any other type of fish.

2. Some studies have noted that omega-3 fatty acid supplements could slightly increase your blood sugar levels. However, it did not appear to affect long-term control of glucose levels. You should discuss taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements with your doctor first if you are diabetic. He or she will carefully monitor you while you are taking it and adjust your medication doses if needed.

3. Not all medications interact with omega-3 fatty acid supplements, but it is a good idea to disclose to your doctor that you take supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids, as well as any other medications or supplements you may be taking. Blood thinning drugs may further increase your likelihood to bleed if you are taking Omega 3 supplements.

4. If you are already taking medications to lower your blood pressure, omega-3 fatty acid can add to this, thus lowering your blood pressure even more. This effect may be magnified with blood pressure medications or if you have low blood pressure. Even if you do not have one of the conditions listed above, it is always a good idea to let your doctor know that you wish to add omega-3 fatty acid supplements to your lipid lowering plan. This way, he or she can prevent any unwanted interactions with other medications that you are taking and help with any side effects you may experience.

Walnuts are in season, they are a good plant source of omega 3, eat them.