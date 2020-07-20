Tony Osauzo, Benin

The South South National Vice. Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, has said that Edo people will give Governor Godwin Obaseki a very fair assessment on September 19 irrespective of the unnecessary distractions by the leaders of his former party.

Orbih, the immediate past state chairman of the PDP in Edo praised him and explained why the PDP offered him the governorship ticket.

“You could see the zeal and passion with which he was going about his programmes. That was why we didn’t have much problem in taking him in first as a member of our party and second, giving the ticket of the party to run for the election.

“If you look at everything, you will agree with me that there is a need for him to be given an opportunity to consolidate on the job that he started.

“I am aware very soon the power plant will soon be commissioned. That will be about the first state project of that nature in the entire country. You can see that he is an uncommon silent performer.

“He looks beyond the immediate needs so that we can compete favourably with other states which are more endowed with more natural resources. I think it is this aspect of the governor’s focus that is making people determined to give him all the support”, Orbih said in a statement issued by Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Godwin Obaseki would defeat the All Progressives Congress in Owan East local government in the election.

He said the lies being peddled by a former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, would not sway the people to vote for the APC.

Ijegbai spoke in response to allegations by Iriase at a campaign that he (Ijegbai) performed below expectations when he served as chairman of Owan East local council.

But Ijegabi said Iriase has been rejected by the people owing to the defeat he suffered in the 2019 elections when the candidate he sponsored to the House of Assembly failed woefully.

He lambasted Iriase for organising a rally without observing COVID-19 protocols and called on the National Centre for Disease Control to immediately quarantine Iriase and other APC chieftains at the rally.