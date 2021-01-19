By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed why the state government agreed to open school at the peak of second wave of COVID-19.

The governor revealed this while briefing newsmen at the State House, Ikeja on COVID-19 update in the state on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that about 24,000 students are still missing from the public schools after resumption of schools at the end of the lockdown neccessitated by the first wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria last year.

Stressing the need for students to return to school to continue their education at various levels, he said, “Last year after the first lockdown and kids have to come back to school, we are still looking for about 24,000 of them that have not come back to school. So, there is a challenge if you keep them out for that long and their parents or guardians now turn them to other things instead of ensuring that they still have time to come back for learning even if it is twice or thrice a week. “At least he has been registered since the beginning of a session and they can monitor them. If not, they will just be roaming and they become endanger. We have seen incident of child abuse and all unprintable things that are being done to these children. So, we believe to a large extent that schools sometimes happen to be the safe haven for them. We have done the roster in which we ensure they keep social distance and we are monitoring”.

The governor also disclosed that as of January 17, 2021, Lagos had recorded a total of 41,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the rate at which people were being tested positive to the virus , any malaria-like symptom should now be considered and treated as COVID-19 until proven otherwise.

He stated that number of people being tested positive daily for the virus had skyrocket the demands for concentrated oxygen used to moderate severe cases on admission in the isolation centres.