By Daniel Kanu

The Defence Ministry has opened up on why a Navy Base was established in Kano, saying that it is purely for administrative and operational reasons.

Also, the Ministry disclosed that investigation on the accidental air strike that occurred in Yobe State is still ongoing, promising to furnish the public on the result of the investigation immediately it is concluded.

This is as the Ministry disclosed that it was not intentional to refuse to release information on the Zamfara air crash, but for operational conditions that bother on the safety of the pilot and those that were conducting the search and rescue operation.

The Defence Ministry made the disclosures during a zoom briefing the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; representatives of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and other Service Chiefs had with Editors.

On Naval Base sited in Kano, the Naval Chief said: “For clarity, the Nigerian Navy has a finance and logistics college that is located in Owerrinta, somewhere between Aba and Owerri. This college is responsible for training both the personnel in the area of logistics and finance.

“But due to the need for development imperatives, it was considered that the colleges should be separated. And the logistics college is now moved to Kano. So, what we are establishing now is the logistic college while the Finance College remains in Owerrinta”.

On the issues of airstrikes and purchase of fighter air jets, the Tucanos, he noted disclosed that investigation is ongoing on the issue.

“The questions on the victims of the accidental airstrike in Yobe and what the state of investigation is. All I can tell you now is that the investigation is ongoing. It is a very painstaking process.

“While the Super Tucano is going to play a very prominent role, let’s not sit back and think that the Super Tucanos will do the entire job. It will not happen that way. It will be a collective effort,” he said.

Reacting to the delay on information concerning the Zamfara crash, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Irabor, said it was for security reasons, especially for the safety of the pilot and rescue team.

According to him, “it was not our intention to refuse to release information, but operational conditions that bother on the safety of the pilot and those who are conducting the search and rescue was more preeminent. And that informed how we reacted in that particular situation”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.