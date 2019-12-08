George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Catholic Diocese of Ahiara Mbaise has given reasons for its decision to ban the Canaaland Adoration Ministry popularly known as ‘E – Dey Work ‘ founded by Rev Fr. Magnus Ebere ( SDV).

In a statement issued by the office of the Episcopal Vicar for the Laity signed by Rev. Fr David Iheanacho on the proscription of the ministry, it noted that Fr. Ebere was warned not to establish Canaanland Adoration Ministry but he politely ignored the advice and went ahead with his plans.

Also discovered were lots of abuses regarding the administration of some sacraments at the ministry such as baptism, reconciliation, as well as the sacrament of matrimony.

The statement noted in part: “Perhaps noticing how he was being closely monitored, Fr. Magnus Ebere SDV began to plot how he would procure and establish in a place where he could have the freedom to do whatever he wanted.

“Fr. Ebere SDV told the parish priest of his home parish, the late Fr. Onyegbule that a man he had prayed for who was miraculously granted an American visa for three years had in appreciation donated a piece of property to him free of charge at Umuoma Onicha and as a result he was planning to move over to the place and continue his ministry there.

“Having ignored all the advice given to him on the need to first obtain the permission of the diocese before establishing his Canaanland Adoration Ministry, Fr. Magnus Ebere SDV began his massive constructions on the site. He also began the purchase of more lands around the site which would result in his efforts to close some of the ancestral tracks and pathways of the community of Ndinwegbu Umuoma Onicha.

“There was also the allegation of dispossessing the community of their lands without the agreed payment.”