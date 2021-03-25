Chairmen of the 17 local government areas of Enugu State, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said they paid over N6.7 million hospital bills of discharged indigent patients during Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s 57th birthday.

The chairmen also donated food items to orphanages and correctional centres, worth over N7 million,

ALGON Chairman, Solomon Onah, who is the council chairman of Udenu and national publicity secretary of the association, said Ugwuanyi has consistently celebrated his birthday with prisoners, orphans, the sick and the elderly since he assumed office in 2015.

The council chairman added that it was a rare display of the governor’s uncommon philanthropy and identification with the needy and the less privileged.

Onah said the council chairmen visited Bishop Shanahan Hospital Nsukka; Children’s Orphanage in Ibeku Opi; Enugu Correctional Centre; Nsukka Correctional Centre; Ezeagu Correctional Centre; Mother of Christ Hospital in Enugu and Enugu Cheshire Home.

He disclosed they paid the hospital bills of 12 persons who had been discharged from Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka but were unable to offset the bills. At the orphanages, the Cheshire homes and the correctional centres, the council chairmen donated various food items to the inmates.