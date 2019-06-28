Pioneer transit media platform in Nigeria, KekeAds, has partnered with Advertange to launch into the market the newest digital out-of-home mobile platform.

Towards this end, KekeAds and Advertange are introducing innovative digital mobile LED tricycles for the Nigerian and West African markets.

Commenting on the development, KekeAds’ founder, Esona Onuoha, said: “KekeAds will have exclusive marketing rights for various regions of the country with TriMobile, while building a national sales and distribution network for the LED motor tricycles across West Africa with Advertange via its Pit Stop locations.”

Besides, Onuoha said the platform would also take football and cinemas to rural areas, to engage people and entertain them with the right levels of interaction.

On his own part, the Managing Director of Advertange, Akin Adelegan, stated that the LED tricycle is a game changer. Hear him: “The impact this will have on the continent will usher in a new era for digital outdoor. The ‘KekeAds-4-Social Change Initiative’ is just the right one to highlight the advantages of the tricycles in promoting the Social Development Goals, and ensuring messages that can impact communities are seen in hard-to-reach rural areas and high-density urban environments. We have keyed into the strategic alliance to add value to the communities we serve, through effective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

The KekeAds Mobile Automated Video Outdoor Digital Advertising (MAVODA) comes at a time when its social change initiative is forging ahead with partnerships with the public and private sectors, to create awareness on critical matters and taking entertainment to millions across Africa.

Speaking, KekeAds’ spokesperson, Lois Peters, said: “Our MAVODA system is 3-sided and is equipped with the best-in-class sound and LED technology. KekeAds had the best platforms for you to shout louder and create a buzz. Because they are versatile and go anywhere your audience are, people find you before you find them.”

The MAVODA system has ultra bright screens and full stereo audio capacity. Bright images of brands and accompanying audio can deliver impact to targeted audiences in urban and rural settings. Campaign routes can be planned to these audiences and follow activities of a field sales strategy with relevant ease. This will often include high-density commercial areas, retail malls, giving one advantages and injecting the brands into the marketplace in the most impactful manner.