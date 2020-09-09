Femi Folaranmi,

Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have defended their decision to pass vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt.Hon. Abraham Ngobere,

The lawmakers after a motion moved by Hon Tari Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, denied any plan of impeachment and expressed absolute confidence in his leadership.

Porri in his motion reaffirmed the confidence of the House on the Speaker for quality and unifying leadership of the 6th Assembly,

He debunked claims about the disappearance of the Speaker with the Mace as laughable stressing that “the 6th Assembly has done well under Hon. Abraham Ngobere.

Hon.Porri while pointing out that the State Assembly is where democratic stability of a state is built said alleged claims against the Assembly leadership should not be allowed to stay.

According to him under the Ngobere leadership, the House has passed 10 Bill’s and multiple motions including the prosperity Bill.”

The minority leader, Chief Samson Awudulu (Nembe 3), who seconded the motion, led other members of the Assembly to unanimously pass a vote of confidence on Ngobere.

Hon. Koku Obiyai Ebiuwou representing Yenagoa constituency 2 said the present 6th Assembly have witnessed considerable peace

”And we are comfortable with you as Speaker. You are humble and a unifying factor to the House members. We are solidly behind you.”

In his response, Ngobere commended the House members over their position against the alleged plot against him

”I am assuring members of my commitment to the growth and stability of the House. Even the opposition members in the house have attested to the inclusive style being adopted in the affairs of the House. The opposition party members have shown maturity towards the business of the House.