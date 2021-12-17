The Nigeria Skits Industry Awards earlier scheduled for December 12, 2021 has been postponed till next year.

This is even as the organisers explained that the postponement came due to the tragic death of the creative director and vice chairman of the award’s council, Joshua Olorunfemi.

According to Bimbo Daramola, chairman of the council, the passage of Olorunfemi came as a rude shock, as he also described it as a huge loss to the team.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Joshua Olorunfemi was a super talented graphic artist and visualiser. His demise is a big loss to us as a team. It is for this reason that we have to regrettably postpone the ceremony, so we can offer some comfort to his young family. It is noteworthy that Olorunfemi designed the four components of this initiative, the awards ceremony itself, the Industry Support Scheme, the Skitflix Platform, and the Skits Festival,” he said.

While apologising for the inconvenience caused due to the postponement, Daramola noted that the award has been renamed to include two of Olorunfemi’s initiatives. “We use this medium to sincerely apologise to our supporters, great young Nigerians who populate the industry; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, royal fathers and other dignitaries who had cleared their diaries to be with us at the awards ceremony.

“We have decided to alter the name of this movement to now include two of the (deceased) initiatives. It will henceforth be known as the Nigeria Skits Industry Festival and Awards. It will now be a whole day event that will start with the festival during the day and the awards ceremony at night.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .