Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, (EEDC), has explained the rationale behind the planned 50 per cent tariff increase was to improve power generation and distribution to its customers.

The Deputy Managing Director of EEDC, Mr. Paul Okeke, who gave the hint on Monday, in Awka, during a meeting themed “Stakeholder Consultations on the Extraordinary Review of the Multi Year Tariff Order” said dearth of funds has impacted the ability of the distribution company to render quality services and has also impacts negatively on the efficiency of other members of the value chain.

“We are looking at 50 per cent increment in our tariff. The aim of the whole effort is to improve efficiency in power generation and distribution.

“We all crave for improved, efficient and uninterrupted power supply; all these require money; so, the planned tariff hike is a step towards achieving that goal.

“The quantum of energy generated in Nigeria presently is nothing to write home about. By the time we generate adequate finance and inject the funds into the distribution chain, it is going to improve the quantity of energy we generate, and, of course, the quantum and quality of power distributed.

Then, very soon, customers will begin to feel the good effect of the whole effort.”

Okeke said the objective of the stakeholders forum was to carry customers along, stressing that tariff review, being very sensitive issue, was not something EEDC alone would conceive and apply without informing critical stakeholders and getting feedback.

He appealed to EEDC customers in the South East to accept the proposed tariff increment for better service delivery.

Earlier, the Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utility and Water Resources, Emeka Ezenwanne, promised the state would provide enabling environment for the power company to operate effectively and provide better service to the people.