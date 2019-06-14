Rita Okoye

Gleam Skincare has unveiled a brand new identity.

According to the Gleam’s CEO, Oluchukwu Victory Ngozi, a skincare expert, the rebranding was as a result of her love for nature and passion for flawless skin.

She told TS Weekend: “Gleam Skincare Nigeria came into existence out of my love for nature and passion for flawless skin. At some point, every one needs help with their skin. Seeing people from different walks of life with some skin concerns, which I knew I could be of help, gave me the urge to do this. I have lots of celebrity clients, especially in Nollywood, but I want to keep their names private.

“For four years, we have been empowering individuals all across the world, through our beauty and lifestyle products. In order to serve our clients better, we are re-launching Gleam Skincare in a more unique packaging while adding a new product for hair growth.”

Speaking on what motivates her, Oluchukwu says: “As a businesswoman, what motivates me is where I want to be. Keeping my eyes on the goal and being hungry for more, I always say no to mediocrity and yes to greatness. Those who inspired me are those still inspiring me today. They are Folorunsho Alakija and Linda Ikeji. These women inspire me and motivate me and are part of the reasons I won’t give up.”