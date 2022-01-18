From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Tuesday disclosed it had recently recruited new staff members into different cadres of its operations to address manpower gaps in the Fund.

NSITF made this known in a statement issued by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige had in August 2021, said the Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy was not in good shape.

The fund however explained that is carried out the recruitment exercise to address its manpower deficit in an effort to deepen the fulfilment of its mandate.

It said the recruitment exercise also provided an opportunity for the employment of disabled people in line with the vision and mission of the organisation.

“The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), in its effort to deepen the fulfilment of its mandate, has recruited new staff members into different cadres of its operations. This is to further the reforms that have been initiated by the Fund under the Chairman of its reconstituted Management Board, Mr Austin Enajemo-lsire. It would be recalled that the Fund had, in the third quarter of 2021, embarked on a massive redeployment of staff, which placed them where their productivity would be enhanced.

“Thereafter, the NSITF in December 2021 recruited suitable and qualified Nigerians in different cadres into its services to address the manpower gaps in the Fund, especially in the northern regions and Lagos State.

“The recruitment exercise also opened up opportunity for the employment of disabled persons in fulfillment of the vision and mission of the Fund regarding the vulnerable group in line with our renewed focus on social security intervention and mandate.” The statement said.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director of NSITF, Dr Michael Akabogu, saying “The recruitment exercise went through all due processes and approvals, ranging from Presidential, Head of Service of the Federation, Budget Officer and the Federal Character Commission on geopolitical consideration to due selection processes by consultant on behalf of the Fund.”

The Fund assured of its continued commitment to providing compensation for workers who suffer workplace or work-related accidents, and also ensure prompt payment of compensations to enrollees,

It recalled of its ongoing implementation of 50 carefully identified objectives which was approved by relevant authorities to reinvigorate the provision of its social security mandate.

The Fund further assured that authentic information about the social security institution can be found on its website.