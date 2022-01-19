From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Tuesday disclosed it had recently recruited new staff members into different cadres of its operations to address manpower gaps.

NSITF made this known in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, in Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, had, in August 2021, said the Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy was not in good shape.

The fund, however, explained that it carried out the recruitment exercise to address its manpower deficit in an effort to deepen the fulfilment of its mandate.

It said the recruitment exercise also provided an opportunity for the employment of disabled people in line with the vision and mission of the organisation.

“The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), in its effort to deepen the fulfilment of its mandate, has recruited new staff members into different cadres of its operations. This is to further the reforms that have been initiated by the Fund under the Chairman of its reconstituted Management Board, Mr Austin Enajemo-lsire. NSITF, in the third quarter of 2021, embarked on a massive redeployment of staff, which placed them where their productivity would be enhanced.