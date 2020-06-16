Joe Effiong, Uyo

Chairman, House Committee on Information of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniefiok Dennis, has said the House needed to promulgate a strict law to prevent rapists from escaping conviction on technical grounds when prosecuted.

Speaking with Daily Sun as a follow-up to a press briefing to mark the first legislative session of the Seventh Assembly, Dennis, who sponsored the law: Violence Against Persons Law, said the it also became necessary to deal with the rampant cases of rape, incest and other sexual violence and abuses especially on minors.

According to him, convicting rapists has become very difficult because the existing laws seem obsolete and cannot deal with the technicalities rape has assumed in recent days.

It is also one of 11 bills which have so far been passed into law by the Assembly in the last one year.

Apart from the 11 laws now pending the executive assent, the House within the last one year, has also considered 20 other bills which are at various stages between first reading and public hearing/stakeholders engagement.

“Over 35 motions and matters of public importance have been raised on the floor of the Assembly and several committee reports submitted between inauguration to date. Details are stated below showing titles of bills/motions, lead sponsors and their various stages of legislation,” Dennis said.

Explaining the rationale for the recent suspension of two local government chairmen by the House, the lawmaker said the Local Government Administration Law (2017) gives the House the power to make laws covering the administration of the councils.