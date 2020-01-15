Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the need to allow free flow of traffic in Ikeja and its environs necessitated the removal of the statues of former premier of the defunct Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The governor also said the removal was in the best interest of Lagosians.

“In recent times everyone has been complaining about traffic situation in the state. As a result of this, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has identified some gridlock points that are major contributor to the traffic situation in the state.

“Part of the recommendations by our consultant is that we should do what is called junction improvement on the identified points. Some of them have very wide roundabouts which we intend to close and improve them so that there can be ease of vehicular movement”.

“We have also discovered that some of the identified roundabouts have road beautifications, such as green areas and works of arts like statues like that of Allen amd Maryland Roundabouts which the state government is removing them to pave way for junction improvement.

“These statues will be re-erected in places that will not hinder vehicular movememt. So Lagosians should not worry; they will continue to see their favourites models and relish their beauty that is created around the state”he said.

Asked whether the sculptural works would be returned to their previous locations, he said: “They may not come back to the exact point, but definitely, they will be e-erected elsewhere in the state.”